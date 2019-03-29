TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK gets gift pack symbol

A week-long wait for leader TTV Dhinakaran’s supporters came to end on Friday after the Election Commission of India allotted the symbol of a gift pack to candidates backed by his Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).

This comes days after the Supreme Court directed the EC to consider alloting a common symbol to all 59 candidates of the unregistered party run by run by VK Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dhinakaran.

All the candidates will be fighting as independents in the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly by-polls for 39 Lok Sabha and 18 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu and one Lok Sabha and one assembly seat in neighbouring Puducherry.

The state by-polls and Lok Sabha elections will be held in a single phase on April 18.

“The commission has decided to allot a common symbol ‘Gift Pack’ to all the candidates contesting on behalf of the petitioner Dhinakaran group as mentioned in the Supreme Court order for the current general elections to the houses of people, 2019, 39 LS seats in Tamil Nadu and one seat in Puducherry and by-polls to the 18 assembly seats in the state of Tamil Nadu and one seat in Puducherry,” the EC order read.

Dhinakaran is a rebel MLA from AIADMK, who left the party with other MLAs — all 18 were disqualified — in September 2017 (hence the by-polls). P Vetrivel, a senior leader of AMMK said, “One day is enough for us to popularise our symbol. We will register remarkable success in the upcoming LS polls and by-polls.”

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 23:06 IST