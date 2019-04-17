Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Twelve candidates file nominations on day 1 in Delhi

Twelve candidates filed their nominations on Tuesday for 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Delhi.

The aspirants included at least three lawyers, social workers, a two-time poll veteran, retired government employees as well as ex-servicemen. Of the total, only three are women candidates.

Of the total nominations, 10 are from unrecognised parties, such as Aapki Apni Party (Peoples), Bhartiya Insan Party, while two have been filed by independents, said officials in the Delhi chief electoral officer’s office.

“No nominations were received from any national or state party,” said a senior official.

While three candidates each have filed nominations from New Delhi and East Delhi parliamentary constituencies, two each will contest from Chandni Chowk and West Delhi.

One nomination each has been received from South Delhi and North East Delhi. No nomination was received for North West constituency.

Manager Chaurasia, 51, of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist), who filed nomination for North East seat, had contested the 2009 Lok Sabha polls as well as 2015 assembly elections.

“I have contested in the past and had received the highest votes among the Left candidates in the 2009 LS polls. People are tired of both the BJP and the Congress. With the AAP also following the same tactics, citizens are left with no alternative but to vote for the Left,” said Chaurasia, a resident of Burari.

Sugreev, 50, who has studied up to class 5 and is a resident of Kalyan Puri, has filed his papers as an independent to contest from East Delhi.

Another independent, Priyanka Bharihoke, a 33-year-old lawyer, will contest from New Delhi.

Krishan Singh Chauhan, 56, a lawyer and a resident of Hauz Khas is one of the richest candidate among those who filed nominations on the first day with two cars worth R 54.7 lakhs and assets worth over Rs 1 crore.

Delhi will go to the polls on May 12.

The last date for filing nominations is April 23 and scrutiny of nominations would be taken up on April 24. The last date for withdrawing nomination is April 26.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 12:05 IST