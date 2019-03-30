Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Two new faces in BJP’s second Rajasthan list

The BJP on Friday declared three more candidates for the Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan, two of them being new faces in constituencies from where they are contesting.

In the second list, the BJP fielded sitting MP Rahul Kaswan from Churu, spiritual guru Baba Balaknath from Alwar and Kanakmal Katara from Dungarpur-Banswara (ST). The BJP has fielded two spiritual leaders – Balaknath from Alwar and Sumedhanand Saraswati from Sikar.

Kaswan’s candidature was a surety as his was the only name in the party survey. The announcement was delayed due to opposition from Churu MLA Rajendra Rathore. Rathore and Rahul’s father Ram Singh Kaswan do not share the best of ties. Churu will witness a contest between Jat leaders Rahul, 42, and ex-MLA Shrawan Kumar of the Congress.

Baba Balaknath, 35, is a follower of Mahant Chandnath, the late MP from Alwar. He heads the Nath Sampradaya sect based in Rohtak and is a Yadav, the dominant caste in Alwar.

On Banswara-Dungarpur, Kanakmal Katara, 62, has been fielded in place of sitting MP Manshankar Ninama whose performance has been below par. Katara is a former Rajya Sabha MP and was a minister in the state government. His candidature was backed by former minister and MLA Gulabchand Kataria to whom he is considered close. Katara also has an RSS background and has worked in the tribal areas of Banswara and Dungarpur with the Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad. He is seen to have a good hold in the area.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 15:11 IST