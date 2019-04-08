Lok Sabha elections 2019: ‘Why is Rahul Gandhi availing SPG cover if terror not an issue?’ asks Sushma

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday dared Congress president Rahul Gandhi to give up his security if he felt terrorism was not a major issue in India.

Targeting the Congress over its manifesto that advocated withdrawal of sedition law, she alleged that Rahul Gandhi and alliance leaders could not feel the ‘pulse of the nation’.

“We want to question Rahul Gandhi as to how country’s safety could be ensured with offence of sedition withdrawn as stated in Congress manifesto. Rahul Gandhi once said that terrorism is not an issue while other opposition leader said that job not terrorism is issue. If terrorism is not an issue for him than why is Rahul Gandhi remain in midst of SPG protection and should give it up” said Swaraj.

The minister was in Agra to address a meeting of BJP IT cell workers. She urged them to avoid controversial statements, saying BJP has many positive claims to make.

Emphasising on direct campaigning, Swaraj said campaigning through social media cannot be a substitute for direct contact with voters and should be in support of it.

Also read: Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress manifesto charter to weaken India, says Arun Jaitley

“Election is like war and thus we need to equip party workers with correct facts and convincing statements, which can be derived from statements of senior leaders and spokespersons. We are going for election with nationalism, good governance, public welfare and ‘antodaya’, said Swaraj.

She underlined that the NDA government has been able to deal with issues firmly because it has a full majority.

“We were able to deal with issues firmly because ours was a government with full majority. Alliance governments are not at ease in dealing with issues firmly. The government led by AB Vajpayee was an alliance government and therefore faced constraints,” she said.

Swaraj counted India’s action against Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack as one of the government’s major successes.

“Pushing Pakistan into a corner on the international platform through diplomacy was a big success. After the surgical strike in wake of Pulwama attack, Pakistan feared more action by India. When diplomats from 17 countries asked if India would carry more such attacks, we clarified that we were not going to aggravate the situation but made it clear that India would not be a silent spectator if a similar mistake was repeated by Pakistan,” said the minister.

“We not only singled out Pakistan internationally on the issue of terrorism, but put them in a tight spot at the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) summit,” added Swaraj.

“In 1969, Pakistan had objected to India’s participation in the OIC and the then foreign minister of India had to return without attending the meet. But this time, OIC chose to invite India and Pakistan’s seat was left vacant,” claimed the minister.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 21:17 IST