Lok Sabha elections 2019: ‘Dangerous promises’: Arun Jaitley says Congress manifesto will break India

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday hit out at the Congress party accusing of proposing “Balkanisation of India” in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha election. Jaitley said the Congress’s manifesto has imprints of “Tukde Tukde gang”.

“Some of the ideas are positively dangerous in the Congress manifesto. They are for an agenda for the Balkanisation of India,” Jaitley said at a press conference in New Delhi.

The remark came hours after the Congress released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls. The manifesto was prepared by a committee chaired by former Finance Minister P Chidambaram.

Jaitley said, “Even though there was a drafting committee, but it appears that some of the important points have been drafted by the Congress president’s friend in Tukde Tukde gang when it deals with Jammu and Kashmir.”

The senior BJP leader said the Congress’s promise of removing Indian Penal Code Section 124A is fraught with danger. “It was not even done by Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi or even Dr Manmohan Singh government,” he said.

“The Congress manifesto says IPC Section 124A will be scrapped. This means sedition will no longer be a crime. A party that makes such a promise does not deserve a single vote,” said Jaitley.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 16:28 IST