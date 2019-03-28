Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Will expose Congress misrule in Punjab, says AAP’s Bhagwant Mann

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state chief Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said his party will expose the misrule of the Captain Amrinder Singh government in Punjab in its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

“Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh made tall promises before the state assembly elections in Punjab but betrayed the voters when the Congress came to power. We will expose his anti-people policies, besides reminding him the poll promises he never fulfilled,” said Mann while talking to mediapersons at his election office here.

He has been fielded again by the AAP from the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency, from where he is the sitting MP.

Meanwhile, Mann has emerged as the single leader from Punjab who has been included among 15 star campaigners of Aam Aadmi Party for the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi. The list of the party’s star campaigners for Delhi was released on Wednesday.

Responding to media queries, he made it clear that the AAP will have no alliance with the Congress in Delhi.

“It is only the Congress that has been holding meetings and talks about the possibility of an alliance with AAP. However, the AAP has announced its candidates for more than half of the seats in Delhi. I want to make it clear that there will be no alliance with the Congress,” he added.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 12:15 IST