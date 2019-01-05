Narendra Modi in Jharkhand LIVE: Farmers vote bank for Congress, food providers for us, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting Palamu in Jharkhand and Baripada in Odisha today. Modi is expected to hold 100 rallies ahead of the Lok Sabha elections as part of the BJP’s campaign.

The PM is expected to highlight his government’s schemes and achievements in Jharkhand and Odisha and take on the Opposition in the backdrop of the controversy over Rafale fighter aircraft deal in his public rally today.

On Friday, Modi addressed two rallies at Imphal (Manipur) and Guwahati (Assam) as part of the BJP’s outreach programme in the northeast. He also launched a number of projects in Manipur. On Thursday, he addressed a public meeting in Punjab’s Gurdaspur.

Follow live updates here:

12:40 pm IST Congress misled farmers: Modi There wouldn’t have been a need for farmers to take loans had the previous Congress governments completed the projects that were meant to benefit farmers. First they forced farmers to take loans, now they’re misleading them in the name of loan waivers: Modi





12:30 pm IST Didn’t name housing scheme after anybody: Modi We didn’t make Narendra Modi Awas Yojana, we didn’t make NaMo Awas Yojana, we didn’t make Raghubar Das Awas Yojana, we made Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana so that the next PM can take the work forward: Modi





12:28 pm IST Middle class getting benefits too: Modi Not only houses, but people are getting respect and confidence. Middle class are also getting benefits: Modi





12:26 pm IST PMAY houses registered in name of women: Modi Earlier, these houses took 18 months to be built, now less than 12 months. UPA would need another 25 years to match up to the number of houses we have built. Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, houses are registered in the name of the eldest woman in the house: Modi





12:20 pm IST We are in the process of providing houses for all: Modi We are in the process of providing houses for all. You have seen the condition of houses provided earlier. We are not only providing houses, but bathrooms, electricity and gas connections as well: Modi





12:16 pm IST UPA govt was not concerned about farmers: Modi Previous governments were least bothered about farmers’ welfare in Jharkhand; delay in completing Mandal dam project is proof of that: Modi





12:12 pm IST Farmers are vote bank for Congress, food providers for us: Modi Farmers are a vote bank for Congress, and for us, farmers are our food providers. This is the difference between Congress and BJP: Modi in Palamu, Jharkhand.





12:05 pm IST Five PMAY beneficiaries get keys PM Modi hands over keys to five beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Jharkhand.



