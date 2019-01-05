 Narendra Modi in Jharkhand LIVE: Farmers vote bank for Congress, food providers for us, says PM
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 05, 2019-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

Narendra Modi in Jharkhand LIVE: Farmers vote bank for Congress, food providers for us, says PM

Narendra Modi in Jharkhand LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public meeting at Palamu in Jharkhand. Later in the evening, he will hold a rally at Baripada in Odisha. Modi is expected to hold 100 rallies ahead of the Lok Sabha...

By HT Correspondent | Jan 05, 2019 13:04 IST
highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting Palamu in Jharkhand and Baripada in Odisha today. Modi is expected to hold 100 rallies ahead of the Lok Sabha elections as part of the BJP’s campaign.

The PM is expected to highlight his government’s schemes and achievements in Jharkhand and Odisha and take on the Opposition in the backdrop of the controversy over Rafale fighter aircraft deal in his public rally today.

On Friday, Modi addressed two rallies at Imphal (Manipur) and Guwahati (Assam) as part of the BJP’s outreach programme in the northeast. He also launched a number of projects in Manipur. On Thursday, he addressed a public meeting in Punjab’s Gurdaspur.

Follow live updates here:

12:40 pm IST

Congress misled farmers: Modi

There wouldn’t have been a need for farmers to take loans had the previous Congress governments completed the projects that were meant to benefit farmers. First they forced farmers to take loans, now they’re misleading them in the name of loan waivers: Modi

12:30 pm IST

Didn’t name housing scheme after anybody: Modi

We didn’t make Narendra Modi Awas Yojana, we didn’t make NaMo Awas Yojana, we didn’t make Raghubar Das Awas Yojana, we made Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana so that the next PM can take the work forward: Modi

12:28 pm IST

Middle class getting benefits too: Modi

Not only houses, but people are getting respect and confidence. Middle class are also getting benefits: Modi

12:26 pm IST

PMAY houses registered in name of women: Modi

Earlier, these houses took 18 months to be built, now less than 12 months. UPA would need another 25 years to match up to the number of houses we have built. Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, houses are registered in the name of the eldest woman in the house: Modi

12:20 pm IST

We are in the process of providing houses for all: Modi

We are in the process of providing houses for all. You have seen the condition of houses provided earlier. We are not only providing houses, but bathrooms, electricity and gas connections as well: Modi

12:16 pm IST

UPA govt was not concerned about farmers: Modi

Previous governments were least bothered about farmers’ welfare in Jharkhand; delay in completing Mandal dam project is proof of that: Modi

12:12 pm IST

Farmers are vote bank for Congress, food providers for us: Modi

Farmers are a vote bank for Congress, and for us, farmers are our food providers. This is the difference between Congress and BJP: Modi in Palamu, Jharkhand.

12:05 pm IST

Five PMAY beneficiaries get keys

PM Modi hands over keys to five beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Jharkhand.

12:02 pm IST

PM lays foundation stone of various projects in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of various development projects in Palamu, Jharkhand.