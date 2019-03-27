‘No decision yet, will contest polls only if party wants,’ says Priyanka

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said she would contest elections only if the Congress party leadership wanted her to.

Speaking at a media interaction in Amethi, she said, “I haven’t decided on whether to contest elections or not, but if the party wants me to contest elections, I will.”

To another question regarding whether she would contest the elections from Rae Bareli or from Amethi, she said, that at the moment her primary focus was to work for the party as there was a lot that remained to be done yet.

On whether she would campaign in other parts of the country, she said that she didn’t know about that but added that if her party wanted her to campaign elsewhere too, she would go.

Responding to a question on the UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s comments that she “remembers temples only during elections”, she said, “How does he know where I go and when? How does he know I don’t go during non-election time?”

