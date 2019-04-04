‘Nobody can dilute AFSPA’: Amit Shah in Udhampur

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah on Wednesday hit out at the Congress over its stand on the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), saying nobody can dilute it as the saffron party will be standing like a rock in support of security forces.

Addressing twin rallies in Udhampur and Sunderbani in Rajouri district in support of party candidates -- Union minister Jitendra Singh and sitting MP Jugal Kishore — Shah also lambasted former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti for advocating a separate prime minister for the state and threatening secession of J&K from India.

He particularly dared Omar, who is National Conference vice-president, to try to revert to pre-1953 status and re-establish the post of prime minister in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Omar Abudllah, get it loud and clear. Whether the BJP is in power or in opposition, nobody will be allowed to snatch J&K from India,” said Shah.

Omar had recently said that if Article 35-A was tinkered with, then J&K may think of going back to the pre-’53 status when the state had its own prime minister, called Sadr-e-Riyasat. The contentious “special status” of J&K has been challenged via a string of petitions before the Supreme Court.

“Congress and its leaders should be ashamed of it (announcing dilution of AFSPA and removing sedition act). Go drown yourself in a pool of water,” Shah said, alleging the Congress manifesto promotes the interest of terrorists and anti-India forces.

Apart from AFSPA review, the Congress, has also proposed to omit Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code that defines the offence of ‘sedition’, saying it has been “misused” and become “redundant because of subsequent laws”. On the anti-sedition law, Shah wondered who the Congress was trying to “protect”.

Warning Pakistan, he said: “If one bullet comes from there, we will send shells from here. We will give a befitting reply”.

He also described the BJP as a party that follows the ideals of Syama Prasada Mukherjee who made the supreme sacrifice in Kashmir.

Taking a dig at the Congress, NC and PDP, Shah claimed these parties went into mourning after air strikes at Balakot. “At a time when the entire country celebrated the counter terror offensive, there was grief in Pakistan and in the offices of the Congress, NC, and PDP,” Shah claimed.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 00:07 IST