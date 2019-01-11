On PM Modi’s ‘doors open for allies’ remark, DMK’s Stalin says not interested

DMK chief MK Stalin on Friday denied any possibility of aligning with the BJP, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said ‘doors are always open’ for old friends.

Modi had recalled successful coalition politics ushered in by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the late 1990s while responding to a BJP worker’s query on the possibility of aligning with the AIADMK, DMK or Rajinikanth in Tamil Nadu.

Stalin, who had batted for Rahul Gandhi as the opposition’s PM candidate, said there is no comparison between Modi and Vajpayee.

“DMK will never align with the BJP, and Modi is not Vajpayee. Alliance under him is not a healthy alliance. It is an irony that the PM compares himself with Vajpayee,” Stalin was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

In an interaction with booth-level BJP workers in Tamil Nadu, Modi had said through video conferencing, “We have an alliance with the people. And this alone is the winning combination. As such, our doors are open for parties in Tamil Nadu to join us. We welcome our former allies as well. We cherish the friendship with our former allies.”

The Congress has kept the leadership issue of the opposition alliance open but Stalin had proposed Rahul Gandhi’s name saying that he has the ability to defeat the BJP.

“I propose the candidature of Rahul Gandhi from Tamil Nadu. He has the ability to defeat the fascist Modi government. I appeal to the leaders of all the parties to strengthen the hands of Rahul Gandhi and save this nation. Welcome Rahul Gandhi, give us good governance,” Stalin had said.

While the Congress has become a part of the DMK-led secular front, comprising the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) , Dalit party Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Vaiko’s Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the BJP has just initiated efforts to find allies. The saffron party is hopeful of being part of an AIADMK-led combine.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 14:20 IST