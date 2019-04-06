Opposition alliance on test in Chatra Lok Sabha, both Congress, RJD field candidates

Sticking to its decision of not leaving the seat for ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress on Friday named Barhi legislator Manoj Yadav as party candidate for Chatra Lok Sabha constituency.

His name was announced by the central election committee on Friday when RJD candidate Subhash Yadav filed his nomination from Chatra, followed by a public meeting where Tejashwi Yadav, leader of opposition in Bihar, appealed the voters to ensure victory of his party.

As part of the 7-4-2-1 seat sharing formula between the four main constituents of the opposition grand alliance, Chatra was allotted to Congress. Only one of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state, Palamu, has been allotted to the RJD.

However, RJD has been adamant on contesting Chatra, claiming the seat has traditionally been a party stronghold.

The voting in Chatra along with Palamu and Lohardaga is scheduled for poll on April 29 and last day of nomination for the seat is April 9.

The development comes amid speculation that

With both parties refusing to budge, the fight for the seat between the two alliance partners Congress and RJD may take a friendly turn. In that case, there’s a speculation that the seat would see a triangular contest.

The BJP, however, is still to announce its candidate for the seat.

The Congress leaders, however, said they are confident that they would be able to convince RJD to withdraw their candidature.

“The party has today announced candidature of Manoj Yadav from Chatra. The seat was allotted to Congress as part of the grand alliance. The last day of nomination withdrawal in Chatra is April 12. We are confident that the RJD would withdraw nomination and adhere to the alliance decision,” said Jharkhand Congress spokesperson Alok Dubey.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 11:54 IST