Raj Thackeray’s MNS unlikely to contest Lok Sabha elections

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) may not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

On Thursday, there were speculations that MNS chief Raj Thackeray had a telephone conversation with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, with the former stating his main target was Assembly polls. According to an MNS leader, Thackeray said he had no interest in the Lok Sabha polls, but offered all his support to the Opposition parties led by the Congress-NCP combine.

The MNS had initially demanded four to five seats, either through direct or indirect alliance. Thackeray will spell out his stance on March 9, which is the 13th anniversary of his outfit, in his party meeting.

While top NCP leaders like Chhagan Bhujbal and Ajit Pawar, apart from their chief, wanted the MNS in their fold, this was opposed by the Congress.

The Congress fears that any alliance with the MNS will only hurt the party, considering that Thackeray has been critical of North Indians.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 10:59 IST