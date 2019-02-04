Rajasthan Congress poll panel to meet on February 6

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot has called the meeting of Pradesh Election Committee (PEC) on February 6, keping in view the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has retained the PEC constituted during the assembly elections in Rajasthan for the Lok Sabha elections. The PEC, chaired by Pilot, comprises 44 members.

A senior Congress leader, who is closely associated with the developments, on the condition of anonymity, said the PEC will filter and shortlist the names of Lok Sabha candidates on the basis of feedback received from the office-bearers at block, district and state levels, besides district incharge ministers. The political situation and strategy for the Lok Sabha polls will also be discussed in the meeting, he added.

He said the feedback received during the meetings in Lok Sabha constituencies, along with the names of probable candidates, will then be submitted to the AICC screening committee and thereafter to the central election committee (CEC), chaired by the party president, Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, in a move to strengthen the party organisation, Congress will also organise assembly-wise training camps this month. In the camps, around 250 workers from each assembly will be imparted training in the party ideology and other issues including booth management. Later, the trained workers will further train the party workers at divisional, district and block levels. In line with the plan, a two-day workshop will be held at Bada Padampura near Jaipur from February 11.

On Saturday, chief minister Ashok Gehlot, deputy CM Sachin Pilot, AICC general secretary incharge Rajasthan Avinash Pande and secretaries Tarun Kumar and Qazi Nizammuddin also held discussions on the issues in a meeting in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Seva Dal, a wing of the Congress, will hold a two-day national meet in Rajasthan beginning February 13. Congress president, Rahul Gandhi will attend the meeting on February 14, a senior Congress leader said. The meeting will celebrate 150th birth anniversary of Mahatama Gandhi.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 15:35 IST