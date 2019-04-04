Supreme Court agrees to hear plea against release of Modi biopic on Monday

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a writ petition against the release of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The top court will hear the plea on Monday.

The film follows PM Modi’s life from his humble beginning to his rise first as the Gujarat chief minister and then electoral victory in 2014 catapulting him as the prime minister.

The Congress and the Left complained to the Election Commission of India against the release of the film saying it violates the Model Code of Conduct.

Arguing on the behalf of petitioner senior advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi contended in the Supreme Court that while the poll code is in place, release of the film, produced by people connected to ruling party, would affect free and fair polls.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 11:30 IST