Web series on PM: Delhi CEO writes to Election Commission

The Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO) has written to the Election Commission drawing its attention to a web series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which went online earlier this month and is being aired without permission from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC), officials said.

The move comes days after the EC banned the screening of a biopic on the prime minister during the current poll period, saying any such film that subserves purpose of any political entity or individual should not be displayed in the electronic media.

District election officer (East) K Mahesh also wrote to the Delhi CEO asking whether the web series has been approved by the MCMC, a senior official said. “The MCMC of the East Delhi constituency received a complaint on April 11...,” the official said.

