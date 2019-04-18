‘Why Wayanad’: PM questions Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday questioned Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s choice to contest from Wayanad in Kerala and asked why he was not contesting from Thiruvananthapuram.

“Rahul Gandhi says he wants to give a message to the south by contesting from Wayanad. Then why did he not contest from the state capital Thiruvananthapuram or Pathanamthitta? This is nothing but appeasement politics. The people of Kerala know it well,” PM Modi said at an election rally in Thiruvananthapuram.

He said that the Congress president wants to turn Wayanad into another Amethi and that Kerala did not need such development.

Also watch: LS Elections: BJP, Congress in war of words over cash seizures in Phase 2

He said that the Congress had ignored the middle class and had dubbed it as “selfish”, whereas the BJP had worked hard towards the upliftment of the middle class.

The PM also took on Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and alleged that he was involved in corruption cases.

“CM Pinarayi Vijayan is involved in corruption cases. He is facing charges in the SNC Lavalin case. Even money meant for flood victims was diverted. The recent reports suggest that the government was responsible for the floods. His government has no right to continue in power,” PM Modi said, urging the people to vote for the BJP and ensure a sound victory for his party.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 22:32 IST