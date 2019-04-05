Yogi slams Congress manifesto, promises Shukrateerth development, promises Meerut-Allahabad e-way

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday assailed the Congress for releasing a poll manifesto which promised to end the anti-sedition law and dilute the Armed Forces ( Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).

He said, “In order to eliminate terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir, our army is dicing with death but the Congress in its manifesto has declared to withdraw the special power of the armed forces.”

While addressing a Vijay Sankalp Rally at Modern Inter College in Ramraj area of Bijnor, promised the development of the famous Hindu pilgrim centre Shukrateerth of Muzaffarnagar and Vidur Kuti in Bijnor.

Yogi arrived an hour later than his scheduled time but despite the scorching heat, a big crowd was present to hear him.

Reminding the gathering of the scary situation during the communal riots in Muzaffarnagar in 2013, he alleged that at the time of the clashes, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress were trying to defend the rioters while the BJP was protesting the inclusion of innocent peoples in fake cases.

Yogi said that the BJP government in the state had given a better law and order situation in comparison to SP and BSP governments. He said that during the regime of the BJP, women could move without any fear. All criminals and hooligans were either sent to jail or had to flee or had been gunned down by the police .

Yogi also cited different schemes for farmers and agriculture and the various developmental initiatives, including the construction of roads, under the BJP regime in the state. He said that soon an express-way would be constructed between Meerut and Allahabad.

Promising the development of Shukrateerth and Vidur Kuti and elevation of Ramraj area to Nagar Panchayat, he urged the gathering to vote and support BJP candidates in the parliamentary elections .

Earlier, the CM received a warm welcome by local BJP leaders including Kunwar Bhartendra Sing , candidates of Muzaffarnagar and Bijnor parliamentary seats and BJP MLAs Kapil Dev Aggrawal, Umesh Malik , Vikram Saini, Vijay Kashyap Pramod Oontwal, Dinesh Khateek and other prominent leaders. Vasistha Bhardwaj

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 09:50 IST