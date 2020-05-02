e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / 127 new Covid-19 cases reported in UP; total cases in state mount to 2,455

127 new Covid-19 cases reported in UP; total cases in state mount to 2,455

Coronavirus cases have so far been reported in 64 of the 75 districts in the state. Six among these 64 districts have no active cases at present, Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

lucknow Updated: May 02, 2020 18:22 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Lucknow
Forty-three deaths have so far been reported and 656 patients treated and discharged from hospitals, Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.
Forty-three deaths have so far been reported and 656 patients treated and discharged from hospitals, Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.(ANI file photo )
         

With 127 more people testing positive for Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, the number of confirmed cases in the state rises to 2,455, officials said here.

Coronavirus cases have so far been reported in 64 of the 75 districts in the state. Six among these 64 districts have no active cases at present, Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,756, he added.

Forty-three deaths have so far been reported and 656 patients treated and discharged from hospitals, Prasad said.

He said a detailed government order for screening of migrant labourers and workers returning to the state was issued on Friday.

“All those returning will be first screened and those found healthy will be home-quarantined for 21 days. Those showing even minor symptoms will be stopped from proceeding homewards and would be subjected to detailed testing,” the official said.

If these people test positive for Covid-19, they will be sent to isolation wards in hospitals. If not, they will be stopped for seven days, Prasad said, adding that after seven days, they will be screened again. If the results are negative, they will be placed under home-quarantine for 14 days, he said.

Since a large number of migrants will be returning to the state, arrangement of community surveillance is being made, the principal secretary said. For this, ‘gram nigrani samitis’ are being formed in the rural areas and ‘mohalla nigrani samitis’ in the urban areas, he added.

tags
top news
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
As migrants return, Bihar faces new challenges of Covid-19 spreading to 30 districts
As migrants return, Bihar faces new challenges of Covid-19 spreading to 30 districts
In PM’s push for farm reforms, a role for Kisan credit cards, PM-KISAN scheme
In PM’s push for farm reforms, a role for Kisan credit cards, PM-KISAN scheme
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
Golden Temple sees 20% surge in online offerings amid lockdown
Golden Temple sees 20% surge in online offerings amid lockdown
Didn’t care who’s bowling at what pace: Lee on India batsman’s greatness
Didn’t care who’s bowling at what pace: Lee on India batsman’s greatness
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on ‘shady’ Aarogya Setu app; govt replies
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on ‘shady’ Aarogya Setu app; govt replies
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news