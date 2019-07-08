25 policemen given compulsory retirement

Following chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s order to retire cops with poor record, 25 policemen have been axed in Bareilly range.

In the screening committee of DIG range Rajesh Kumar Pandey such police officers were identified, who were not doing their duty properly.

“The panel headed by DIG range has terminated 25 police personnel today (Sunday) by issuing mandatory retirement to them. All these policemen will be given three months salary as well as all the post-retirement benefits,” said a police official. All these cops were over 50 years of age.

“The allegations against these cops are misbehaviour, non-adherence of service rules, embezzlement, quarrel with public, taking excessive leave, action without consulting officials etc,” said the official.

