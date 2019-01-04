6 killed in mishaps on e-ways connecting Agra

Half a dozen people lost their lives in two accidents on expressways connecting Agra in the past 24 hours.

Four were killed on the Yamuna Expressway on Wednesday evening when a Delhi- bound SUV met with an accident after its tyre got punctured, while two others died on Thursday morning when their car rammed into a tractor on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

“The tragic incident took place at 10 am on Thursday when a couple from Delhi was moving towards Lucknow. The car rammed into a tractor that was undergoing maintenance work at this location near Sewa Rampur village,” stated SR Gautam, in-charge of Karhal police station in Mainpuri district falling on Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

‘Two passengers identified as Piyush Chaudhary, 31, from Delhi and his wife Tulika, 28, died on spot, he said.

On Wednesday evening, four Delhi-bound people died when the SUV they were travelling in rammed into a divider and overturned after its tyre punctured on the Yamuna Expressway near Kaulana village under Naujheel police station in Mathura district, said police.

The accident took place around 5pm when the passengers were returning to Delhi after visiting the Bankey Behari temple in Vrindavan, added cops.

Gyan Singh, in-charge of Naujheel police station, said, “The accident took place near Kaulana village in Mathura. Two persons died on the spot while two others succumbed to injuries during treatment.”

Three persons were still undergoing treatment, he added.

Those killed were identified as Jaswant Singh, 42, his son Kanhaiyya, 7, a relative Narottam, 36, and driver Chandra Prakash, 22. Jaswant Singh’s wife Sunita and the couple’s two other sons Mayank and Aditya were injured.

Narottam and Jaswant died on the spot while Chandra Prakash and Kanhaiyya succumbed to injuries during treatment.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 13:15 IST