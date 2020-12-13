e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / 7-yr-old gang raped in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

7-yr-old gang raped in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

The minor’s father alleged that the accused took her to a nearby house and raped her.

lucknow Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 01:03 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Muzaffarnagar
People hold placards and shout slogans as they protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman.
People hold placards and shout slogans as they protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman. (REUTERS)
         

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday.

The minor had gone missing for some hours, after which her family started searching for her. She was found unconscious and bleeding on the roof of a nearby house in the village under Budhana police station limits on Friday evening, they said.

A case has been registered against the two men under Indian Penal Code Section 376D (gang rape) and the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Circle Officer (CO) Girija Shanker Tripathi told PTI.

The two accused were arrested, the CO said.

In his police complaint, the minor’s father alleged that the accused took her to a nearby house and raped her. He said they left her on the roof of the house in an unconscious state. The family members rushed her to hospital, the girl’s father stated.

tags
top news
AAP wants CBI to probe ‘fraud’ in civic body
AAP wants CBI to probe ‘fraud’ in civic body
‘6 months, 3.25 cr people, 3 phases’: Maharashtra’s Covid-19 vaccination plan
‘6 months, 3.25 cr people, 3 phases’: Maharashtra’s Covid-19 vaccination plan
UP, Centre move top court against Kafeel’s release
UP, Centre move top court against Kafeel’s release
TMC, BJP lock horns as MHA calls 3 IPS officers back on deputation
TMC, BJP lock horns as MHA calls 3 IPS officers back on deputation
Non-farmers play a part in farm agitation too
Non-farmers play a part in farm agitation too
Rajinikanth’s birthday cake spells out his political intent to those waiting
Rajinikanth’s birthday cake spells out his political intent to those waiting
‘Progressive’ Haryana farmers submitted memorandum backing farm laws: Tomar
‘Progressive’ Haryana farmers submitted memorandum backing farm laws: Tomar
‘Only direction for US-India ties...’: Minister Jaishankar on Joe Biden win
‘Only direction for US-India ties...’: Minister Jaishankar on Joe Biden win
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In