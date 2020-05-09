e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Active Covid-19 cases declining in UP: Govt

Active Covid-19 cases declining in UP: Govt

There were 1,939 active cases in the state on May 4 but the number fell to 1,862 on May 5, 1,831 on May 6 and 1,821 on May 8.

lucknow Updated: May 09, 2020 00:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The 40.9% recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in UP was higher than the national average of 29.35%
The 40.9% recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in UP was higher than the national average of 29.35%
         

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said the number of active Covid-19 patients was coming down in Uttar Pradesh.

There were 1,939 active cases in the state on May 4 but the number fell to 1,862 on May 5, 1,831 on May 6 and 1,821 on May 8, principal secretary, health and family welfare, Amit Mohan Prasad said on Friday.

The figures clearly indicated that the state government’s effort to check the spread of coronavirus was paying dividends, he said. The 40.9% recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in UP was higher than the national average of 29.35%, he added.

So far, 60,147 surveillance teams of the health department surveyed 50.48 lakh houses and 2.53 crore people, he said. While 1,885 people are admitted in isolation wards, 9,575 people are in quarantine wards in hospitals, the principal secretary said.

Till now, 1,16, 030 samples were tested in government and private laboratories in the state. On Thursday alone, 4,848 samples were sent for laboratory tests.

The pool test of 1,779 samples was conducted on Thursday by dividing samples into 373 pools. Eighteen of these pools tested positive. In all, Covid-19 cases were reported in 68 districts while there was no active case in nine districts.

top news
Covid-19: Only severe cases to be tested before discharge, says Centre
Covid-19: Only severe cases to be tested before discharge, says Centre
Stranded Indians won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns: Govt
Stranded Indians won’t lose NRIs status, don’t need to file returns: Govt
Flights carrying 335 evacuees from Riyadh, Bahrain land in Kerala
Flights carrying 335 evacuees from Riyadh, Bahrain land in Kerala
‘Army won’t be deployed in Mumbai, will fight Covid-19 together’: Thackeray
‘Army won’t be deployed in Mumbai, will fight Covid-19 together’: Thackeray
Pak army major, 6 soldiers killed in landmine blast in south Balochistan
Pak army major, 6 soldiers killed in landmine blast in south Balochistan
3 days later, wife and son of Delhi cop who died of Covid-19 also test positive
3 days later, wife and son of Delhi cop who died of Covid-19 also test positive
Over 130 Haryana, Punjab illegal migrants in US to be deported soon
Over 130 Haryana, Punjab illegal migrants in US to be deported soon
Covid update: Rising cases in CAPF; Rahul Vs Centre; China ready for probe
Covid update: Rising cases in CAPF; Rahul Vs Centre; China ready for probe
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In