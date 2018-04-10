Adityanath pulls up BJP MLA, says guilty will not be spared

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday pulled up BJP MLA from Bangarmau Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who has been accused by an 18-year-old woman of rape and harassment, an officer privy to the meeting said.

The move came as the woman’s father allegedly died in custody on Monday, leading to a major embarrassment for the state government. The chief minister told Sengar that police had started a fresh probe into the allegations of the woman and strict action will be taken against the guilty, said the officer.

In a press release, the chief minister said the additional director general (Lucknow) had been directed to probe the matter and take strict action against the culprit.

The offender will not be spared, he said. Secretary, home, Bhagwan Swarup and deputy inspector general of police (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar said a judicial inquiry was ordered into the death of the woman’s father, who was in custody. A panel of three doctors has been constituted for the autopsy.

The IG (Lucknow range) has gone to Unnao to probe the allegation of rape and harassment against the MLA. The role of the district police will be also probed, the officers said, adding strict action will be taken against the culprit. Four people were arrested and the state government suspended four police personnel, including the Makhi station house officer (SHO), Kumar said. Asked why no action was taken against the MLA, Swarup and Kumar said, in her earlier complaint, as well as the statement recorded under section 164 of CrPc, the woman did not mention the MLA’s name. The police have filed a charge sheet in the case and a court has fixed April 12 for the hearing. Action will be taken on the court order, the officers said.

The state home department has also sought a detailed report from the Unnao superintendent of police on the incident. The SP has submitted his report and SP crime has been directed to probe the application submitted by the girl and her family members on April 3 and 4.

Terming the girl’s allegation a conspiracy, Sengar said, “I have demanded a high-level probe into the incident. Local criminal elements instigated the girl to lodge a complaint against me and my brother. They transported the girl and her family to the CM’s residence on Sunday. On their direction, the girl tried to immolate herself. The police should probe into the call detail report (CDR) of the girl’s mobile. Mahesh Singh, a resident of Unnao settled in Delhi, is the mastermind in the case.”