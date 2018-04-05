After Savitri Bai Phule, another Dalit BJP MP blasts Yogi govt for ‘ignoring’ him

After Bahraich MP Savitri Bai Phule, another Dalit parliamentarian has targeted the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly ignoring his pleas for assistance in a political dispute.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Robertsganj BJP MP Chhotelal accused chief minister Yogi Adityanath, party state unit president Mahendra Nath Pandey and party organisation secretary Sunil Bansal of shrugging off his plea for help against several office-bearers of the Chandauli BJP unit who had allegedly hatched a conspiracy against his brother.

This fresh outburst has further shocked the state BJP leadership at a time when it is struggling to deal with Savitri Bai Phule’s “rebellion” in a way that won’t appear anti-Dalit. The Uttar Pradesh government has planned several programmes in the run-up to Dalit icon Bhimrao Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on April 14 to drive home the message that it is working for the welfare of lower caste communities. The recent Bharat Bandh called by Dalit groups across the country had also hurt the saffron party.

Chhotelal has accused office-bearers of the Chandauli BJP unit of hatching a conspiracy to remove his brother, Jawahar Kharwar, from the post of Naugarh block pramukh. “BSP members moved a no-confidence motion against Kharwar on the direction of BJP office-bearers. Then the wife of a land-grabber was appointed to the position with the support of local BJP leaders,” he said.

Kharwar was appointed block pramukh when the state was governed by the Samajwadi Party. “His removal after the BJP’s ascension to power has shocked my supporters. I met BJP state unit president Mahendra Nath Pandey and organisation secretary Sunil Bansal to bring the matter to their notice, but to no avail. I returned empty-handed even after meeting chief minister Yogi Adityanath later,” he said in the letter.

His woes did not end there. “Later, a man called Sujit Kumar attacked me and made casteist remarks, but police did not register an FIR against him. I met the district magistrate and the superintendent of police but no action was taken against him. I have lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes,” Chhotelal said in the letter.

The parliamentarian alleged that local BJP leaders were now lobbying to draw the newly elected block pramukh (who belongs to the BSP) into the saffron fold. “Several BJP leaders were present at her oath ceremony as well. The anti- party activities of these leaders have tarnished our image,” he said.

Chhotelal asked the Prime Minister to take action against those working against the party, and ensure that an FIR was filed against Sujit Kumar for threatening him.