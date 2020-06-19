Agra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 1,100-mark as UP registers record one-day spike

lucknow

Uttar Pradesh recorded its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases on Thursday, with 604 people testing positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, state health department officials said.

The state officials said that the total number of cases in Uttar Pradesh reached 15,785 on Thursday and the fatalities stood at 488. However, the data released by the Union health ministry on Friday said that Uttar Pradesh has 15,181 cases and 465 fatalities.

Twenty three fresh cases were reported from across the state in the last 24 hours, the state officials said. Out of these, four are from Agra, three each from Meerut and Ghaziabad, two each from Lucknow, Etawah and Kanpur and one each from Firozabad, Varanasi, Bulandshahr, Prayagraj, Gonda, Bareilly and Jhansi.

Agra has already been the worst-hit district where the number of Covid-19 cases stand at 1,116, news agency IANS quoted state health officials as saying.

The state also reported two more deaths on Thursday, taking the death toll due to the disease to 72, it further reported. “908 people have been discharged after recovery. Agra now has 137 active cases,” Agra District Magistrate P N Singh said on Thursday.

On Thursday, a staffer of the Central Institute of Hindi in Agra tested Covid-19 positive. The campus, with a dozen of foreign students still to leave, has been sealed with all senior officials quarantined. More than 70 students from over a score countries, left in batches last month.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to prepare a plan for setting up Covid-19 testing laboratories in all the districts of the state.

The chief minister gave the instructions during a meeting with nodal officers of 11 coronavirus-hit districts late on Thursday night, an official release said on Friday.

He held a video conferencing with nodal officers of 11 districts including Meerut, Agra, Firozabad, Kanpur Nagar, Aligarh, Moradabad, Bulandshahar, Jhansi and Basti besides Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad and reviewed the situation there, the release said.

Adityanath had appointed the nodal officers to better evaluate the situation in each of the districts.