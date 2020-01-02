e-paper
Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Agra social worker gifts freedom to 9 prisoners on father’s death anniversary

Pravendra Kumar Yadav, a social worker from Agra, paid the penalty amount of Rs 61, 333 for the release of the inmates.

lucknow Updated: Jan 02, 2020 11:03 IST
Hindustan Times, Agra
The nine inmates had been booked for petty offences and were serving extended term as they could not pay the penalty imposed on them. (HT Photo )
         

The Agra district jail on Wednesday released nine inmates who were not able to pay penalty amount and were languishing behind bars for an extended period after being booked for petty offences. A local social worker paid the penalty amount of Rs 61,333 for the release of the nine inmates.

Superintendent of district Jail Shashikant Mishra said, “With the efforts of Pravendra Kumar Yadav, a social worker from the city, nine prisoners were released from jail. He gifted them freedom on the occasion of the sixth death anniversary of his late father Shri Niwas.”

“The penalty amount collectively for the release of the under-trial prisoners was Rs 61, 333. The aim behind the release of the inmates was to make them free on the occasion of the first day of the New Year,” informed Mishra.

He said, “So far 313 inmates have been released who were helped by others as they were not able to pay the penalty amount. We have collected Rs 21 lakh of penalty amount after the release of the prisoners.”

The amount for the release of the prisoners was paid by various NGOs, doctors, businessmen and others, he informed. Yogesh Dubey

