Ahead of Eid, clerics appeal to Muslims: Don’t hurt sentiments

lucknow

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 23:21 IST

Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, also called the ‘Festival of the Sacrifice’, clerics across the state have appealed to the people of the Muslim community to ensure that the celebrations do not hurt anybody’s religious sentiments.

Besides, they have urged the masses to ensure cleanliness in and around their vicinity and not to upload pictures of sacrifice (qurbani) on social media.

Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, Imam Eidgah and chairman of Darul Uloom Farangi Mahali, Lucknow said, “We have made an appeal to the members of the community not to hurt anybody’s religious sentiments and to carry out qurbanis at secluded places.”

Mahali’s appeal was followed by that of Barelvis’, one of the largest sects of Muslims.

“Eid-ul-Azha is all about sacrificing but at the same time it should be ensured that it is carried out in a way that it doesn’t hurt anyone’s religious sentiments,” said Maulan Ahsan Raza Quadri, Nayab Sajjada Nasheen, Dargah-e-Ala-Hazrat, Bareilly that represents the Barelvi sect.

Quadri also appealed people to dump the non-edible portions of sacrificed animals only at the places designated by civic bodies.

“Besides, we have also asked people not to allow the blood to flow into open drains. They should ensure that the blood is buried in soil so that it does not pollute the environment,” he added.

Similar appeal was issued by Darul Uloom Deoband, one of the biggest Muslim seminaries, asking people to co-ordinate with the district administration. Besides, they have also appealed the masses to not to post any pictures of qurbani on social media and to celebrate Eid-Ul-Azha peacefully.

However, speaking on the Meerut issue of offering Namaaz on road, Maulana Yasoon Abbas, spokesperson All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) said, “The district administration should be a little lenient as there are only a few occasions when devotees comes on road to offer Namaaz since the mosques and Eidgah falls short of space.”

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 23:21 IST