Ahead of Eid, UP releases over 600 Tablighi Jamaat members from quarantine

lucknow

Updated: May 21, 2020 22:00 IST

Over 600 Tablighi Jamaat members have been released from quarantine centres in Uttar Pradesh, including 157 in Lucknow, the office of the Director General of Police said in a statement on Thursday.

These 600 are among the 2,727 Tablighi Jamaat members who were quarantined in different districts across the state. Most of the remaining ones are likely to be released in the next 10 days as and when they complete their quarantine period, the statement said.

Additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said the Tablighi Jamaat members, who completed 21 days of quarantine in hospitals or quarantine facilities, were being released after screening. Those among the Jamaatis, who were taken into custody, were being released after bail from court, he said.

In Meerut, a total of 296 Tablighi Jamaat members were released from different quarantine centers on Thursday, an official and a public representative said.

They had spent about 50 days in these centres, Samajwadi Party MLA Rafeeq Ansari claimed.

Chief medical officer Dr Rajkumar said the quarantine period for anyone could be a maximum of 28 days but they (the Tablighi Jamaat members) were kept for a longer time because the district administration was waiting for guidelines for their release.

“All of them are now (Sars-Cov-2) negative and can celebrate Eid with their families,” the chief medical officer said.

These Tablighi Jamaat members were quarantined after they attended a religious programme at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi and visited different locations from there.

The mid-March Islamic religious discourse was attended by thousands of Jamaat members including hundreds of foreigners, and had triggered concerns about a nationwide spike in coronavirus cases.

Thirty-three of these Tablighi Jamaat members belong to Uttar Pradesh, nine to Haryana, 44 to Jharkhand, 55 to Assam, 10 to Maharashtra, 10 to Andhra Pradesh, 38 to West Bengal, 86 to Bihar, nine to Manipur and two to Delhi, according to information provided by the SP MLA. Those from UP belong to Banda, Hathras, Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar) and Azamgarh districts.

Ansari, who represents the Meerut city constituency, said, “I had been contacting every official to ensure their release for the past one month. Finally, they were released after spending over 50 days in their respective quarantine centres.”

Ansari claimed he arranged vehicles to send them back to their villages and towns so that they could be reunited with families ahead of Eid.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP from Amroha Kunwar Danish Ali said he sent a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath on May 15, demanding the release of those people who have completed 21 days in quarantine centres.

Ali said several people were illegally quarantined in Amroha for more than 45 days. He urged the chief minister that they be immediately sent home.

One Hafizullah, who was among those in quarantine in Amroha, died of a heart attack, Ali alleged. Hafizullah was a resident of Ambedkar Nagar.

It was only after Hafizullah’s death that the district administration swung into action and all people staying in quarantine were released and sent home, the BSP MP said.

He also said the family members of those who had “illegally detained” in quarantine centres contacted him. People were facing a similar situation in various districts of UP, he said.

Ali said he contacted additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi and urged him to send these people home without any further delay or else those with illnesses might meet the same fate as Hafizullah in Amroha.

The release of people from quarantine centers will not only provide relief to their family members, who are mentally disturbed for the past 50 days, but also reduce the burden on the administration, he said.

The additional chief secretary assured Ali that necessary action will be taken in this regard.