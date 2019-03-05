All set for inauguration of Lucknow Metro operation on 23-km route on March 8

The LMRC is all geared up for the inauguration of the 23-km North-South corridor on March 8. As part of this, Metro stations are being illuminated and painted aesthetically.

“Public utilities like drinking water facility, washrooms for specially abled and general passengers are ready while other things are being given final touches,” said Kumar Keshav, MD, LMRC.

He said security arrangements at Metro stations are being upgraded in wake of tension between India and Pakistan. No one is allowed to enter the Metro stations without permission, added Keshav.

House-keeping staff of Metro stations has been asked to maintain proper cleanliness at the stations.

“Giving finishing touches to the stations is always a challenge,” said Kumar Keshav.

Meanwhile, the LMRC has zeroed in on a space near the airport metro station for the launch of Metro services on March 8 in the presence of home minister and other dignitaries.

Earlier, the corporation had planned a ceremony at KD Singh ‘Babu’ stadium station. But the proposal was struck down by authorities as it could have caused inconvenience to commuters during day time. The authorities also objected to the lack of parking space in the area for VVIPs and VIPs.

The LMRC has to make arrangements of parking of around 200 VVIP vehicles, 300 VIP vehicles and 400 other vehicles for the inauguration ceremony. A parking area matching this requirement is only available near the airport station.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 11:08 IST