Along with mercury, stomach infections too on the rise in Lucknow

With the temperature hovering around 40 degrees Celsius for the past one week, cases of gastrointestinal diseases in hospital OPDs are going up . Doctors say bacteria causing gastrointestinal infections thrive in higher temperatures .

“Gastro problems are routed via water, hence if potable water is contaminated it is a risk for people,” said Dr PK Gupta, former president IMA, Lucknow chapter. He said once monsoon hit the region the cases might go up further as humidity helped bacteria grow.

The number of patients with weakened digestion had also gone up, said Dr Gupta. He said gastrointestinal infections could be acquired through various sources, such as food, water and direct exposure to faecal wastes.

“The gastrointestinal infection starts with pain in the stomach (stomach infection). At least 10 fresh cases are coming to hospital OPD every day where laxity in having safe drinking water is evident,” said Dr Vinod Jain, senior faculty, KGMU. He said that infection did not spare anyone of any age and patients could be children, adult or even elderly.

The best way to protect oneself from such infections was to maintain good hygiene and make sure what ever one ate or drank was safe, said doctors.

Private hospitals in Lukcnow too reported rise in the number of patients suffering from gastrointestinal infection. “You need about 3 to 5 litres of water in a day depending on the work you do and your exposure to the sun. So even if you have had water before leaving home, carry a bottle with you so that you need not drink water from outside,” said Dr Sandeep Kapoor, director, Healthcity Hospital.

