Another name change in UP, Cattle pounds to be called Gau Sanrakshan Kendras

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the renaming of ‘kanji houses” (cattle pounds, where stray cattle is impounded) as ‘Gau Sarankshan Kendras’ (cow protection centres) across the state, continuing the name changing spree by his government that includes places and schemes in the state.

In a late evening video conference on Wednesday, Adityanath directed district magistrates to ensure that all stray animals were sent to cow shelters by January 10.

“The chief minister has asked officials to trace the owners of stray animals and realise penalty from them when they reach the cow protection centres to get the animals freed,” said an official spokesman.

A senior official, who did not want to be named, said, “While urban development department will rename the kanji houses in urban areas, the panchayat raj department will do the same in district panchayats.”

The state has about 111 kanji houses and Adityanath is keeping a close watch on revival of the existing ones and construction of new ones.

Recently, the state cabinet had decided to levy a cess on excise and toll tax to set up cow shelter homes and revive the ‘kanji house’ system to find a solution to the menace of stray animals.

Besides causing road accidents, stray animals damage crops and this is becoming a political issue ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. So, Adityanath wants an early solution to the menace and has directed setting up of temporary cow shelters, for which funds are needed.

The state cabinet’s move to levy additional cess is a move in this direction. “The state government has earmarked Rs 1.2 crore for every district to set up new cow shelter homes. An assessment is being made about the requirement of funds needed not only to set up more shelter homes but also for maintenance and feeding the cows, etc,” the official said.

The cabinet has approved the new policy that provides for levying of cess. While 0.5% cess will be levied at the toll collection centres, the rate of cess on excise is yet to be decided. The state government’s profit making public sector undertakings (PSUs) will also provide 0.5% from their profits for the purpose, he said.

As the state government does not have sufficient funds, it has resorted to finding new avenues for the purpose. It had earmarked Rs 60 crore for ‘Kanha Gaushala’ and other schemes for stray animals in 2017-2018. Rs 95 crore has been earmarked for cow shelter construction in 2018-2019 along with Rs 23.5 crore for fodder, etc.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 22:20 IST