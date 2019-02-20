Another spell of rain, hailstorm in northwest UP from today: Met

Meteorological Center Lucknow on Tuesday issued warning for light to moderate rain spell over northwest Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with hailstorm and lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over northwest UP on February 20 and 21,” said met department director, JP Gupta.

This would be due to induced low pressure area lying over southwest Rajasthan and neighbouring states with associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 1.5 km above the sea level, he said.

“Under its influence, scattered light to moderate rain/thundershowers is likely to occur over northwest Uttar Pradesh on February 20. The distribution and intensity of rain/thundershower will decrease thereafter with isolated light rain/thundershower on February 21,” he said.

The state overall forecast: Weather is most likely to remain dry over east UP and rain/thunder shower is likely at a few places over west UP, he said.

In Lucknow, however, it will remain mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperature would be around 26 and 14 degree celsius, respectively.

