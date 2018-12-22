Assailants who torched Agra school girl yet to be identified

The police were yet to get vital leads into the gruesome killing of the school girl even as the body of her cousin was cremated on Friday.

Initially, the police worked on the theory of the family’s enmity with someone, but the youth’s death added another dimension to the case, said investigators.

SSP Agra Amit Pathak was hopeful of results, but admitted that cops were yet to work out the case. The two bike-borne assailants who set the 15-year-old girl on fire were yet to be identified.

A case was registered against two unidentified persons on Tuesday evening and the police were banking on the girl’s survival for clues in the case. However, the victim’s death came as a blow for the investigations.

The police interacted with the victim’s classmates and rounded up some suspicious people while constituting half a dozen teams. But there was not much progress in the case.

“We are making a more scientific approach to get concrete clues to nab the accused,” stated Amit Pathak, SSP Agra.

Meanwhile, the police were busy checking CCTV footages and motorcycles to identify the one driven by the accused to the crime spot. Besides, the lighter used for torching the girl (traced from location) is being matched and shops selling lighters are being cross-checked.

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 08:43 IST