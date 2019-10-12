Assam’s Majauli masks for Ayodhya fest

lucknow

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:10 IST

The world-famous masks from Majuli district of Assam will be an added attraction at this year’s Deepotsav in Ayodhya, a lawmaker said on Saturday. These masks depict various characters of the Ramayan. This year, Deepotsav is likely to be celebrated on the Diwali eve on October 26.

“These masks have been sourced from Majuli in Assam for Deepotsav. They will be an added attraction on this Deepotsav,” said Ved Prakash Gupta, the Ayodhya MLA. Situated in the Brahmaputra river in Assam, Majauli is the biggest river island in the world.

The district administration of Ayodhya reviewed preparations for the celebrations on Saturday.

The Yogi Adityanath government celebrated Deepotsav in Ayodhya for the first time in October 2017, about seven months after the BJP came to power in the state in March 2017. The event was also held last year. Kim Jung-sook, the first lady of South Korea, was the chief guest at the event.

As many as 300,152 lakh earthen lamps were lit on the occasion, creating a world record, which the district administration will aim to break this time.

