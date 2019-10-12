e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 13, 2019

Assam’s Majauli masks for Ayodhya fest

lucknow Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The world-famous masks from Majuli district of Assam will be an added attraction at this year’s Deepotsav in Ayodhya, a lawmaker said on Saturday. These masks depict various characters of the Ramayan. This year, Deepotsav is likely to be celebrated on the Diwali eve on October 26.

“These masks have been sourced from Majuli in Assam for Deepotsav. They will be an added attraction on this Deepotsav,” said Ved Prakash Gupta, the Ayodhya MLA. Situated in the Brahmaputra river in Assam, Majauli is the biggest river island in the world.

The district administration of Ayodhya reviewed preparations for the celebrations on Saturday.

The Yogi Adityanath government celebrated Deepotsav in Ayodhya for the first time in October 2017, about seven months after the BJP came to power in the state in March 2017. The event was also held last year. Kim Jung-sook, the first lady of South Korea, was the chief guest at the event.

As many as 300,152 lakh earthen lamps were lit on the occasion, creating a world record, which the district administration will aim to break this time.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 23:10 IST

top news
India, China to focus on culture, mutual learning
India, China to focus on culture, mutual learning
PM Modi to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on Nov 8, tweets minister
PM Modi to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on Nov 8, tweets minister
8 injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar
8 injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar
In defence of economy, minister cites ‘huge business’ by 3 movies in a day
In defence of economy, minister cites ‘huge business’ by 3 movies in a day
‘We understand justified worries...’: FM speaks to RBI gov on PMC bank
‘We understand justified worries...’: FM speaks to RBI gov on PMC bank
‘You will run govt or cook?’ Pawar on Sena’s Rs 10 meal poll promise
‘You will run govt or cook?’ Pawar on Sena’s Rs 10 meal poll promise
Gavaskar fumes after pitch invader tries to kiss Rohit Sharma’s feet
Gavaskar fumes after pitch invader tries to kiss Rohit Sharma’s feet
Modi-Xi meet day 2: PM releases video of him plogging at Mamallapuram beach
Modi-Xi meet day 2: PM releases video of him plogging at Mamallapuram beach
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
Lucknow News