Basic education department launches programme to develop student-friendly pedagogy

lucknow

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 21:44 IST

The Uttar Pradesh basic education department on Wednesday launched the State Open Resources Programme (SORP) to enable teachers to develop student-friendly pedagogy and make learning fun at government primary and upper primary schools.

Basic education director Sarvendra Vikram Singh, additional director Lalita Pradeep and other dignitaries lunched the programme at a workshop in Lucknow. The two-day event concluded on Wednesday.

While launching SORP, Singh stressed on the importance of using e-materials as teaching-learning tools. “Teachers throughout the state will easily be able to use the open resources to enhance their students’ learning,” he said.

Launched in collaboration with HCL Samuday -- a flagship programme of HCL Foundation aimed at uplifting rural India -- SORP includes audio and audio-visual presentations, animated videos, e-books and more in the public domain.

“Teachers can easily use these materials through mobile phones and internet connectivity. Many teachers, in their individual capacities, are continuously using the resources to update their knowledge and teaching-learning practices,” said Lalita Pradeep.

Under the guidance of the directorate of basic education, HCL Samuday has developed a huge repository of open resources containing around 800 e-materials. Already the state syllabi for Classes 1 and 2 have been converted into animated and interactive audio-visual materials.

“Teachers in around 400 primary schools in Hardoi area have been trained in using these materials,” Pradeep said.

Prof PK Chaurasia, head, department of science and mathematics, NCERT, New Delhi and Harshit Mishra, deputy adviser, NITI Aayog, attended the event. They also participated in a panel discussion -- ‘Opportunities and challenges in improving access and quality of education in Uttar Pradesh’ -- during the workshop.

The event was attended by 40 teachers from across the state, including several recipients of state and national level awards.

HAPPY SCHOOLS

The workshop aimed at promoting the concept of ‘happy schools’ too. Teachers discussed ways and means to not only improve the environment and infrastructure at schools but also ensure that the students remained happy as they learnt.

“Happy learning helps in knowledge being retained for longer spans,” said Yatika Pundir, assistant teacher, primary school Kamaalpur, Rajpura block, Meerut district.

The concept of ‘happy learning’ gives importance to all-round grooming of students during their stay at school. This includes physical, social and mental development.

The event was organised jointly by HCL Samuday and the department of basic education at HCL IT City, Lucknow.