BJP to chalk out strategy ahead of panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh

lucknow

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 08:01 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to hold a meeting on Sunday to formulate a plan of action for the upcoming panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh. Radha Mohan Singh, the BJP’s national vice president and in-charge of the state affairs, will be a part of the meeting. The BJP’ state unit vice president and member of the legislative council Vijay Bahadur Pathak had earlier said that various key issues would be taken up in the meeting apart from the discussion of panchayat polls.

“Besides, the meeting will also discuss a work plan for taking the achievements of the Yogi Adityanath government, which is completing four years in office on March 19, among the people,” Pathak had said.

He also said the state government’s commitment to conduct the panchayat elections within six months. An official date hasn’t been announced yet.

Also Read| BJP govt crossed all limits of injustice, atrocities; farmers will bring them down: Akhilesh Yadav

The ruling BJP will be contesting against the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiv Sena are fresh competitors to arrive in the panchayat polls.

Delhi chief minister and the AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal after making the announcement on December 15 accused all parties in UP of betraying people as each government crossed the other one in terms of corruption. Kejriwal said that politics in the state lacked good intent and the AAP could change that.

Meanwhile, Bhim Army’s president Chandrashekhar Azad said on December 22 that his party would also field candidates in the panchayat polls before the 2022 assembly polls in the state.

Also Read| AAP will contest 2022 UP assembly elections: Kejriwal

The State Election Commission in Uttar Pradesh had prepared the initial draft of the voters’ list from December 28 to January 3. The list will be available with the assistant electoral registration officer or the booth level officer. In November, the booth level officers had conducted a door to door survey to gather information about the voters. They registered the names of those people who would attain the age of 18 on January 21 this year and also struck off the names of the duplicate and deceased voters.

(With agency inputs)