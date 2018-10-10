Bomb threat: Security beefed up at UP, Uttarakhand railway stations

Railway stations in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been put on high alert after an anonymous bomb threat letter was received by the government railway police (GRP) in Haridwar (Uttarakhand) on Monday, officials said.

The handwritten letter in Hindi also threatened to blow up at least half-a-dozen railway stations in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on October 20, they added.

Superintendent of police (GRP), Moradabad, Subhash Dubey said: “The GRP officials in Haridwar have received an anonymous letter threatening to blow up railway stations in UP and Uttarakhand. We have beefed up security at Rampur, Moradabad and Bareilly railway stations.”

“The letter is in Hindi and in very poor handwriting. Efforts are being made to track the person who has written it. We are consulting handwriting experts to find out if it is a hoax. We have received similar letters in the past. Since the festive season is on, stations are already on high alert and thorough checking is being done,” he added.

The letter read, “Our jihadis are being killed. We will definitely take revenge and bomb railway stations in UP and Uttarakhand.”

Besides Bareilly and Rampur, the letter also threatened to blow up Haridwar, Dehradun, Moradabad, Nainital, Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar railway stations.

