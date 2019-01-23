BSP selects Lok Sabha incharge, they may be its candidates too

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Tuesday started screening the candidates for the coming Lok Sabha election.

The candidates, who got green signal from the party chief, have been appointed in-charge of the respective Lok Sabha seat from where they may contest the election.

A meeting of the aspirants for the ticket and zonal coordinators of Allahabad, Mirzapur, Gorakhpur and Basti divisions was held under Mayawati’s chairmanship in the state unit office. The meeting continued for over two hours.

A BSP leader, who did not wish to be named, said the party had decided to appoint the candidates as Lok Sabha in-charge of the seats from where they may contest the election. “They have been directed to launch campaign on the respective seat. Victory in the poll is major criteria for their selection,” he said adding, “The party will monitor the activities of the candidates, collect feedback from the zonal coordinators and the candidates whose chances of victory is dim will be changed before the polls.”

According to sources BSP has appointed CL Verma as in-charge of Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha seat, Haji Yaqub Qureshi of Meerut, Sanjay Bhati of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ramji Shukla of Akbarpur, Manoj Soni of Agra, Afzal Ansari of Ghazipur, Rangnath Mishra of Bhadohi, Haji Fazlur Rehman of Saharanpur, Tribhuwan Ram of Machlishahar, Seema Upadhyaya of Fatehpur Sikri, Ziauddin of Amroha and Haji Iqbal incharge of Bijnore Lok Sabha seats.

On January 12, the BSP chief had announced pre-poll alliance with the SP in the Lok Sabha election, under which 38 seats each were allotted to both coalition partners, while two seats was allotted to the RLD. The BSP-SP alliance has announced not to field candidates on Rae Bareli and Amethi LS seats represented by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

To resolve disputes over a few seats, a meeting of the BSP and SP leaders will be held on Wednesday. SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav has arrived here to hold meeting with the BSP leaders.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 08:45 IST