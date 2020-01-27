Centre can impose President’s rule in states opposing CAA: Yashwant Sinha

lucknow

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 18:37 IST

Former union minister Yashwant Sinha on Monday said those running the union government could go to the extent of imposing President’s rule in states where the respective assemblies passed resolutions against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“Yeh kuchh bhi kar sakte hain (They can go to any extent),” said Sinha while speaking to media persons at the Samajwadi Party headquarters in the presence of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha.

Sinha, who is taking out ‘Gandhi Shanti Yatra’ from Mumbai to Delhi, said a constitutional already crisis existed as many state assemblies had passed resolutions against the implementation of CAA.

“They are indulging not only in politics of vote bank but also in divisive politics,” said Sinha.

He reminded that in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had talked about working as a team and included all the chief ministers therein. “Where is that spirit now?” asked Sinha.

Sinha quoted a statement of district magistrate Pilibhit saying 37,000 people had been identified for implementation of CAA and said the union government was yet to formulate rules for it.

He said the government and officers were already going ahead with implementing the new law. He said the decision to implement the CAA had disturbed peace across the country and added that union home minister Amit Shah’s statement for not retracting the CAA spoke volumes about the manner in which the BJP governments were functioning. He said BJP governments at the Centre and in the states had become the focal point and Uttar Pradesh was getting a bad name for the manner in which the Yogi government was handling the situation. The situation was turning dangerous and country was being pushed towards pre-1947 era, he said.

Sinha said there had been a number of agitations in the country in the past and governments had bowed to the wish of the people. He said the Modi government too had to retract when it decided to amend the land acquisition law.

Sinha said Modi government’s policies had pushed the country on the verge of bankruptcy. He said union government had announced a package of Rs 1,45,000 crore for the corporates. “Under the prevailing scenario the union government has not been left with any elbow room as the situation is turning from bad to worse,” he said while citing the bad situation of economy as the reason behind the union government not being able to find buyers for Air India.

Sinha said the Indian economy was facing dearth of demand and no measures would be helpful unless demand was generated.

Replying to a question about the alleged Rs 120 crore transactions to PFI on December 19 and 20 when violence took place against the CAA, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said union government had declared that demonetization would check such transactions and so central government agencies should answer how these transactions took place. He said the state government had failed to give any details about RTGS transactions in favour of the DHFL accused of diverting provident fund of the power sector employees. Shatrughan Sinha said the BJP government was pursuing anti-people policies.