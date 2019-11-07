e-paper
Chinmayanand case: Law student’s kin writes to CJI

HT has a copy of the letter addressed to the CJI. All India Democratic Women Association (AIDWA) and other women’s organisations have submitted a written to the governor.

lucknow Updated: Nov 07, 2019 06:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The mother of the Shahjahanpur law student, who has accused former minister Swami Chinmayanand of rape, has written a letter to the Chief Justice of India
The mother of the Shahjahanpur law student, who has accused former minister Swami Chinmayanand of rape, has written a letter to the Chief Justice of India(PTI)
         

The mother of the Shahjahanpur law student, who has accused former minister Swami Chinmayanand of rape, has written a letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) alleging torture by the sleuths, said their lawyer on Wednesday.

The SIT had asked the family to join the probe on November 1 and the letter is dated November 2, in which the mother says, “I was assaulted by a SIT member. They wanted us to state that we were involved in the extortion bid. Later, the SIT also threatened to send me, my husband and 10-year-old daughter to jail.” The family has named SIT chief Naveen Arora and a few other officials in the letter to the CJI. HT has a copy of the letter addressed to the CJI. All India Democratic Women Association (AIDWA) and other women’s organisations have submitted a written to the governor.

Speaking to the press, AIDWA state president Madhu Garg said, “I have met the family. They are not willing to stay in Shahjahanpur due to fear of local police.” Meanwhile, SIT chief Arora said, “I am not aware of these allegations. Nothing of this sort had happened.”

