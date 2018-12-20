Congress MLAs stage walkout from UP assembly alleging demolition of temples in Varanasi

Congress members staged a walkout from the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Thursday, alleging demolition of temples in Varanasi for the Kashi Vishwanath corridor and “throwing away” of Lord Shiva statues by the state government.

As the House met in the morning, Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu wanted to raise the issue which, he said, amounted to “playing with the sentiments of 125 crore ‘Sanatan Dharma’ followers”.

He alleged that in Varanasi, a number of temples were demolished in the name of Kashi Vishwanath corridor and statues of Lord Shiva were “thrown” out. He wanted a discussion on the issue, but Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit did not accept his plea.

Later, demanding “pardon” from chief minister Yogi Adityanath from “125 crore people” on the issue, Congress members staged a walkout from the House.

“The BJP government is playing with the sentiments of 125 crore people by demolishing temples. Yogi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should express regret and seek pardon from them,” the CLP leader later told reporters.

He also demanded the chief minister’s resignation over an incident in Agra where a girl was allegedly burnt alive on December 18 by some people.

First Published: Dec 20, 2018 17:16 IST