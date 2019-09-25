Cop allegedly throws injured man in canal instead of taking him to hospital in UP

lucknow

A man, who fell off a running train in Auraiya, was allegedly thrown into a canal by a constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) after he was asked to take the injured man to the Medical College in Saifai from an Auraiya hospital.

However, the constable denied that he was handed over the injured man and the RPF defended the constable.

According to Dr Subodh Singh of the community health centre (CHC) in Achalda, in Auraiya district, Tulsi Chowdhary, 35, of Navada Bihar, was being treated at the CHC after he fell from the Bihar-bound Garba Express late Sunday night.

Chowdhary had suffered injury in the neck and he was admitted to the CHC by the RPF, Achalda.

Dr Singh said he later referred Chowdhary to the Saifai Medical College because of his neck injury. The RPF, Achalda was informed about the decision and constable Ram Raj was sent to accompany the injured patient to Saifai.

Dr Singh said the constable, who was given the referral slip, left the hospital with the patient in a tempo early Monday morning as ambulance drivers throughout the state were on strike over their demands.

However, around noon on Monday some students found Chowdhary in the canal close to the CHC. They took him out and informed the doctors at the CHC.

Dr Siddharth Verma, superintendent of Achalda CHC, said the doctors helped the locals in rescuing Chowdhary from the canal and attended to the patient immediately.

He was later shifted to Saifai Medical College, where he is under treatment, Dr Verma said and added that he had informed the GRP, Etawah about the act of the constable, “who had allegedly done such things in the past too”.

However, the RPF in-charge of Phapoond area, Dinesh Kumar, defended the constable and said the doctors at the CHC had not given a referral slip to the constable.

Ram Raj, in his defence, told the authorities that he remained at the CHC till late in the night and left for RPF Achalda when the doctors were not forthcoming as to when Chowdhary would be shifted to Saifai. He said he left the CHC after telling the ward boy that he would be at the RPF station and could be called, if needed.

“He (Ram Raj) says he is clueless as to how the injured person reached the canal,” said an RPF official.

The RPF has instituted an inquiry into the incident by station house officer (SHO) RPF, Panki, Arjun Kaunti.

The official said the inquiry has begun and statements were being recorded. “I cannot say much at this point of time; we are investigating the sequence of events,” he said.

Chowdhary, meanwhile, was undergoing treatment at Saifai Medical College, where his family members reached on Tuesday afternoon.

