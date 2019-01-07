Cop, principal among 27 held for rigging UP assistant teachers’ exam

At least 27 people, including a Lucknow police constable, an Intermediate school principal, were arrested from Lucknow, Prayagraj and other UP districts on Sunday for rigging during the examination for recruitment of 69,000 assistant teachers in the basic education department.

These arrests were made during extensive drives carried out by the UP Special Task Force and police in different districts.

During the crackdown, exam rigging racket operated by a Lucknow police constable and his brother (a ground water officer in Meerut), was busted in Lucknow while a solvers’ gang was unearthed in Allahabad.

In Lucknow, the STF arrested nine people from National Inter College exam centre, including its principal.

Three persons were held in Prayagraj. These included the masterminds of solvers’ gang from two inter colleges – Sahara Public Girls Inter College and Saroj Vidyashankar Inter College, said STF SSP Abhishek Singh.

The SSP said the arrested persons from Lucknow included constable Arun Kumar Singh, who was the mastermind of the exam-rigging racket, principal of National Inter College Uma Shankar Singh, teacher of Dayanand Inter College of Indira Nagar Ram Shukla, who was doing duty as centre superintendent, revenue inspector of Lucknow Municipal Corporation, Shahnoor, who was performing duty of room invigilator.

The STF recovered Rs 1.90 lakh, four cell phones, SIM cards, ATM card and his police ID from constable Arun Kumar Singh.

The other arrested persons were three more invigilators – Daya Shankar Joshi and Ashok Kumar Misra, Vijay Kumar Mishra and two candidates – Khursheed Alam and Birkesh Yadav from Lucknow. He said the constable’s brother Ajai Kumar Singh, who is ground water officer in Meerut, was still at large.

During interrogation, the constable said he and his brother were running the exam rigging racket for the past few years and had earned crores, said the official.

He said Uma Shankar Singh and Ram Shukla were also involved in the racket. Shukla also runs a private school in Jiamau, Lucknow, he added.

The constable, inter college principal and centre superintendent were helping candidates in cracking the exam by dictating the correct answers.

The woman invigilator Shahnoor and three other invigilators were also involved in helping candidates. They were dictating answers to candidates through mobile phone. Answer key was also recovered from the arrested people, said the official.

He said the STF and Lucknow police team visited National Inter College exam centre after receiving information of large-scale anomalies. ADG (Lucknow zone) Rajeev Krishna and SSP (Lucknow) Kalanidhi Naithani were also present during the raid at the exam centre.

Naithani said the arrested constable was posted at Reserve Police Lines and deployed for night patrol duty in Gosainganj on Saturday. The constable was suspended after his arrest and the process for his termination from service had been initiated, he added.

SOLVERS’ GANG BUSTED IN PRAYAGRAJ

The UP STF carried out similar raids two exam centres in Prayagraj where a solvers nexus was unearthed.

The SSP said the solvers’ gang mastermind, Nagendra Singh, a resident of Kaushambi, was arrested from Kareli crossing in Prayagraj and three others were arrested from Sahara Public Girls’ Inter College in Kareli and Saroj Vidya Shankar Inter College in Jhunsi on the basis of information extracted from him.

Rajesh Yadav and Suresh Yadav were arrested from Saroj Vidya Shankar Inter College. Rajesh was writing the exam for one Suresh Yadav, who is a shiksha mitra.

Another solver Manohar Kumar Saha of Aara, Bihar was arrested from Sahara Girls’ Inter College. Saha was taking the exam on behalf of Santosh Singh, a resident of Pratapgarh.

The SSP said the gang’s mastermind Nagendra Singh revealed that he along with his friend Vinod Sharma, who is still at large, operated the gang involved in anomalies in different recruitment exams. Nagendra revealed that he and Vinod Sharma along with their other accomplices used to arrange solvers for aspirants of different exams and used to charge ₹10 lakh each from candidates for clearing the exam, he said.

The STF informed that he used to arrange for solvers for the aspirants in return of Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs 3 lakh while Rs 50,000 was paid to the solvers.

Examination controller Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi said STF also arrested nine solvers from Lucknow while another solver Jayant Kumar Verma was caught at CMP Degree College in Prayagraj.

A female aspirant was caught with unfair means at Rajkiya Balika Intermediate College in Katra area while another was caught with an electronic device at a centre in Naini.

Two solvers were arrested in Kanpur while another was held in Azamgarh. An aspirant was caught with unfair means in Mirzapur while two aspirants took away their OMR sheet with them in Azamgarh and Aligarh. Other solvers and aspirants using unfair means and electronic devices were caught in Aligarh, Moradabad, Ayodhya and some other districts of the state. FIRs were lodged against all the accused, added Chaturvedi.

The other 15 arrests were made from six different districts, police said. Prabhat Kumar, additional chief secretary, said: “The STF carried out raids in Lucknow and Allabahad.”

As many as 4,31,466 candidates were registered to take the exam at 800 centres across UP. Of these 4,10,440 (95.13%) appeared in the exam.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 11:35 IST