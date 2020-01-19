Court sends Amrapali chief, director to 7 days’ ED custody

lucknow

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 00:13 IST

District judge Anil Kumar Ojha, who is also the special judge, Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Saturday sent Amrapali Group of Companies chairman Anil Kumar Sharma and director Shiv Priya to seven days’ ED custody.

Their custody remand will start on Saturday evening and end on January 24.

The ED had produced both the Amrapali officials before the court from the Mandoli prison, New Delhi, on a production warrant.

Both of them were arrested by the Delhi police in March last on the Supreme Court’s order in connection with cheating cases filed by homebuyers.

According to ED’s lawyer Kuldeep Srivastava, both Anil Kumar Sharma and Shiv Priya face charges of cheating homebuyers in Noida and Greater Noida.

According to the complaint lodged with Delhi Police, the Amrapali group had promised to deliver 26 flats to M/S Moon Buildtech Pvt Limited in G1 tower of Amrapali Silicon City in Noida’s Sector 76.

During the course of investigations by M/S Moon Buildtech, it was discovered that G1 tower had never been sanctioned by the Noida authority.

Following this, a first information report (FIR) was registered against the real estate company and its directors.

The apex court had also widened the scope of the probe against Amrapali group and its directors, saying: “Let Delhi Police look into the entire gamut of projects.”

The Supreme Court had come down heavily on the other directors of Amrapali group for diversion of money collected from homebuyers and ordered attachment of 37 properties, including the residence of the Amrapali CMD in Maharani Bagh in south Delhi.