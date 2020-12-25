e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Dalit man attacked in UP’s Banda for using water from common handpump

Dalit man attacked in UP’s Banda for using water from common handpump

The SHO said Raidas has also alleged that two months ago, the accused had banned them from taking water from the handpump installed in the locality of the Yadavs.

lucknow Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 14:45 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Banda, Uttar Pradesh
Family members of Ram Dayal Yadav attacked Ramchandra Raidas with sticks when he went to take water from the handpump in Tendura village.
Family members of Ram Dayal Yadav attacked Ramchandra Raidas with sticks when he went to take water from the handpump in Tendura village. (Ritesh Mishra/HT/For Representative Purposes Only)
         

A 45-year-old Dalit man was beaten up in a village in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday allegedly by people who objected to his using a government-installed handpump, police said.

In an FIR lodged at the Bisanda police station, Ramchandra Raidas has alleged that family members of Ram Dayal Yadav attacked him with sticks when he went to take water from the handpump in Tendura village here in the morning, Station House Officer Narendra Pratap Singh said.

Raidas sustained injuries in the attack and was admitted to a primary health centre, Singh said.

The SHO said Raidas has also alleged that two months ago, the accused had banned them from taking water from the handpump installed in the locality of the Yadavs, but the matter was resolved following an intervention by the sub-divisional magistrate of Atarra.

An investigation in the case is underway, the police officer said.

tags
top news
‘Ready to talk to those who are against us ’: PM Modi’s top quotes
‘Ready to talk to those who are against us ’: PM Modi’s top quotes
BJP ups ante against TMC as PM Modi releases financial benefits to farmers
BJP ups ante against TMC as PM Modi releases financial benefits to farmers
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad
Rajinikanth admitted to hospital in Hyderabad
All you need to know about PM-KISAN scheme
All you need to know about PM-KISAN scheme
‘Only farmers of Bengal deprived of central benefits’: PM Modi’s sharp attack on Mamata Banerjee
‘Only farmers of Bengal deprived of central benefits’: PM Modi’s sharp attack on Mamata Banerjee
‘I went up to Virat & said sorry’: Rahane shares scenes after Kohli run out
‘I went up to Virat & said sorry’: Rahane shares scenes after Kohli run out
If not found beneficial, we will amend the farm laws: Rajnath Singh
If not found beneficial, we will amend the farm laws: Rajnath Singh
PM Modi, President pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 96th birth anniversary
PM Modi, President pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 96th birth anniversary
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In