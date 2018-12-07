Date for Ram Temple construction on January 11, says Digambar Akhara mahant

Mahant Suresh Das of Digambar Akhara said on Thursday that the date for beginning construction of Ram temple will be announced at the Sant Sammelan on January 11 at Prayagraj. Das made the announcement at the ‘Shaurya Diwas’ function, organised by the VHP at Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya, to mark the 26th anniversary of demolition of the Babri Masjid.

Meanwhile, Muslims of the district observed ‘Yaum-e-Gham’ to mark the day that passed off peacefully. Elaborate security arrangements were in place in the city to prevent any untoward incident.

Every year VHP organises ‘Shaurya Diwas’ and Muslims organise ‘Yaum-e-Gham’ on December 6 to mark the day.

This year VHP’s event was organised in the main hall at Karsevakpuram instead of the sprawling ground there.

All prominent saints of Ayodhya were present on the occasion. However, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, was not present as he could not climb up to the first floor hall due to ill-health. Mahant Kanahiya Das, successor of Nritya Gopal Das, represented the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas.

Addressing the gathering, Das said: “Conversion is the biggest threat to the country. The Centre must bring a law to ban conversions.”

On Ram temple, Das said: “The people’s court is the biggest court. It is above all courts. People are ready and want construction work of the temple to start.”

“At the Sant Sammelan in Prayajraj on January 11, saints will announce date for construction of the Ayodhya Ram temple,” said Das.

He also blamed some Hindus for creating obstacles in the construction of the temple. “More than Muslims, some Hindus are the biggest obstacle in construction of the temple,” said Das.

Also speaking on the occasion, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, assured that construction work of temple will soon start.

Mahant Girish Das urged the saints to send a clear message to politicians from the December 9 VHP ‘Dharma Sabha’ in New Delhi that Parliament will not be allowed to work unless date for construction of Ram temple is announced.

Meanwhile, special prayer ceremonies were organised by Muslims in several parts of the city for re-construction of the Babri Masjid. Many Muslims kept their commercial establishments closed.

Activists of the Indian Union Muslim League staged a sit-in at the Gandhi Park and demanded re-construction of masjid.

At the residence of Haji Mehboob, petitioner in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, a large number of Muslims observed ‘Yaume-Gham.

“Whatever is the court’s decision, Muslims will abide by it,” said Mehboob.

He also did not rule out-of-court settlement at spiritual Guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s initiative.

Mehboob also handed over a memorandum, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to district magistrate Anil Pathak demanding action against those responsible for demolition of Babri Masjid.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 11:07 IST