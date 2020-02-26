Defence Corridor to generate 32L jobs: UP minister

lucknow

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 00:57 IST

Labour and Employment minister Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday said the Defence Industrial Corridor project was likely to generate 32 lakh jobs in the state.

He was replying to an adjournment motion in the legislative assembly by SP MLAs Sangram Yadav and Sanjay Garg, who had alleged that state government had failed to fulfill promises made to the youths during the 2017 assembly elections. “Large numbers of youths are unemployed even as posts in various state government departments are lying vacant. The state government has cheated the unemployed youths and failed to fulfill their aspirations,” the SP MLAs said.

Maurya said during its five-year tenure the SP government had outsourced the hiring of the employees in the government departments to contractors and private companies. But under the BJP government, unemployed youths registered at the employment exchange were being given employment through the employment department. “There is no corruption in the recruitment of employees as well,” he said.

Hitting at the SP members, Maurya said when SP was in power for five years from 2012-17 the government gave jobs to 1.81 lakh unemployed youths. “During the three years tenure of the BJP government, 2.90 lakh youths had been given jobs through the rojgar melas, 2.60 lakh were given employment in the industrial units, the state police recruited 86,500 constables and recruitment of 49,568 constables was under progress, 91,248 teachers have been recruited in the schools run by basic education department and 6,883 teachers recruited in secondary schools. Another 4 lakh youths have been given employment through outsourcing,” he said.

Maurya said, in 2007 the then UPA government had issued an order that recruitment of the employees in various government departments will be done through outsourcing. “Under the SP government ₹60,000 crore was invested in the state whereas under BJP government ₹60,000 and ₹65,000 crore has been invested in various sectors within two years,” he said.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the state government reply, the SP MLAs staged a walkout.