Development work has come to a halt in Lucknow: Oppn corporators

Corporators of opposition parties on Monday alleged that development work in Lucknow had come to a standstill for the past six months and the corporators’ quota had not been released by mayor Sanyukta Bhatia.

Sayyed Yawar Hussain ‘Reshu’, M Salim, Raj Kumar Singh Raju from the Samajwadi party, Amita Singh and Girish Mishra from the Congress, in a joint press conference at Lucknow Municipal Corporation office, demanded that a meeting of the LMC House be held so that development works take off in the city.

The corporators said fogging was not done, drains and nullahs were not cleaned and the city was under threat of mosquito- borne diseases.

The opposition corporators alleged that the mayor was not interested in discussing the problems of the city.

“The mayor has not even signed the proceedings of the executive committee meeting, which was held a month back. That’s why officials are unable to release funds for development work. LMC officials are not addressing complaints regarding roads, cleaning of nullahs citing lack of funds as the mayor has not signed the proceedings,” alleged ‘Reshu’.

Girish Mishra, senior corporator of Congress, said: “Over 60% of streetlights are out of order and they are not being replaced because there are no LED lights available in LMC store. The LED light scam in which 16,000 LED lights disappeared is not probed seriously.”

Mishra said, “Corporators demand release of their quota amount immediately so that they can initiate some development work in their wards. For last six months, all development works have come to a halt.”

Amita Singh, corproator from Ismailanj ward, said: “Work of nullah cleaning and fogging is yet to start. There is filth all around the city as door-to-door collection of garbage is not done regularly. These things need to be discussed in the LMC House.”

Meanwhile talking to HT on phone from Chandigarh, mayor Sanyukta Bhatia refuted the charges and said she would soon call a meeting of the LMC House.

LED STRINGS REMOVED

The LED strings placed by LMC on around 7,000 poles across Shaheed Path, Lohia Path, and airport route are being removed after complaints that these strings were stolen at several places. On Monday, most of the LED strings were removed by the LMC, said additional municipal commissioner PK Srivastava.