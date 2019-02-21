Every part of India is our home: Kashmiri artisans

“We are Indians, why should we stay away from any part of the country,” asked a Kashmiri artisan exhibiting his products at the Taj Mahotsav in Agra.

“India is our home and we are here again like past years to exhibit ‘Pashmina’ shawls and other Kashmiri products, he emphasised.

Reports of Kashmiri people being targeted have emerged from various parts of the country after the attack on CRPF jawans in Pulwama (J&K) on February 14. In Agra also, ‘Kashmiri’ citizens have been denied check-in by a few hotels.

There were speculations over Kashmiri artisans attending the 10-day Taj Mahotsav this year. Eight stalls were allocated to artisans from the Valley, but none turned up on the inaugural day.

This might be because of the Surajkund fair in Faridabad. But, most of the Kashmiri artisans have turned up now, much to the delight of visitors, said the organisers.

When HT spoke to Kashmiri artisans at the Taj Mahotsav, they emphasised that they are a part of India and would never stay away from participating in any event across India.

“Every part of the nation is our home, so why should we be afraid and stay away from taking part in the events? I’ve been coming here for 25 years and never faced any trouble,” said Mushtaq Ahmad Ali, from Pahalgam in J&K.

“I get a warm welcome and support from the local people, administration of Agra and the organising committee of the Taj Mahotsav,” he shared.

“This year as well, I have not faced any problem. We are getting full assurance from the administration, police officials and locals,” said Mushtaq. “There are about eight stalls of Kashmiri products and most of the artisans have arrived. The others will arrive soon,” he added.

Abdul Rahman, an artisan from Anantnag (J&K), said: “We are getting good response and haven’t had any difficultly at Taj Mahotsav. Everyone is supporting us.”

“We have brought Pashmina shawls and sarees in the range of Rs 800- Rs 5,000. We have products for both men and women,” he said.

Premchand, a craftsman from Faridabad, who was busy selling earthenware frying pans, casseroles and other cookware, said: “I am getting good response since the beginning of the Taj Mahotsav. On the first day, there were few visitors, but the footfall grew on the second day.”

“People prefer to buy earthenware products, mainly utensils, as these products are eco-friendly and good for health also. These utensils also enhance the taste of food,” he said.

Another craftsman, Chandrabhan Pandey, from Pratapgarh in UP, shared he has been coming to Taj Mahotsav for 10 years. He exhibits Dogra Art paintings, brass foil embossed paintings, modern paintings and others.

“On the first two days, the response was good and we are hoping for the same in the days to come,” he said. Yogesh Dubey

CAPTION: Kashmiri artisans exhibiting their products at a stall in Taj Mahotsav in Agra. Raju Tomar/HT Photo

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 09:24 IST