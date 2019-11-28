e-paper
Expelled Cong seniors to decide future course on Nov 30

lucknow Updated: Nov 28, 2019 21:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The Congress’s 10 expelled leaders plan to meet again here on Saturday to work out their future course of action.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Disciplinary Committee had expelled the 10 senior leaders from the party’s primary membership for six years on Sunday for opposing decisions of All India Congress Committee (AICC) and indulging in gross indiscipline.

“We will meet here again on Saturday to work out our future programme,” said former MLA Vinod Chaudhary, who was among those expelled.

Chaudhary was member of the disciplinary committee before he submitted his resignation to the party leadership for “being neglected in the new team set up to lead the Congress in 2022 assembly elections.”

It may be mentioned that the expelled leaders, who include former ministers, legislators and MPs, had held a separate get-together to celebrate the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister late Jawahar Lal Nehru. Later they held another get-together to celebrate birth anniversary of former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi.

A notice was, thereafter, served to them and the leaders were asked to explain their conduct. The Congress disciplinary committee was apparently not satisfied with their explanation and decided to expel them from party for six years.

